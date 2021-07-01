Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

IMKTA stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

