Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €43.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

