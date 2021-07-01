Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Impinj has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of PI stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. Impinj’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

