Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMNPQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,493. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

