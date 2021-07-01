IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,387.31 ($18.13).

IMI stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,744 ($22.79). The company had a trading volume of 520,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,375. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 894 ($11.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,757 ($22.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,656.92.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

