Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Illumina were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.32.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $473.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,728 shares of company stock worth $7,532,630 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

