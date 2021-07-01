IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives $98.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $113.41. 23,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,263. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.24. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $74.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

