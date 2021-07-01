iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after acquiring an additional 526,841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

