IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

IGGHY stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. IG Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

