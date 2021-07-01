IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $631.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $639.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $563.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.