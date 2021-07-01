IDEX Trading Up 1.1% This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. IDEX has a total market cap of $21.34 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.34 or 0.00692102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,041.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,769,056 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.