iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ICAD stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $432.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

