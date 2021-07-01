I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $79.79

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.79, but opened at $78.00. I-Mab shares last traded at $79.52, with a volume of 13,624 shares trading hands.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $13,913,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in I-Mab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 981.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 299,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $7,222,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

