HUNT Price Hits $0.27 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $30.07 million and approximately $236,172.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 108.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.56 or 0.00716404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.52 or 0.07813301 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

