Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Raised to GBX 24

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.31) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of HUM stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 19.33 ($0.25). 651,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56). The stock has a market cap of £75.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

