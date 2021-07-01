HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,877 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of HubSpot worth $49,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $582.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $605.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

