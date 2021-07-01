HSBC Upgrades Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DOCMF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

