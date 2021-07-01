HSBC Downgrades Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to Hold

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99. Youdao has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Youdao by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,667 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

