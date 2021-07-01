HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOCPY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.00.

HOCPY opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.52. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.08.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

