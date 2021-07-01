Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 25,456 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

PEP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 201,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

