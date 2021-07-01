Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $99.65 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,357,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,646,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 2.52% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after acquiring an additional 573,886 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,277. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66.

