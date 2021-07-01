Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $40.14 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 481,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,144,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 1.5% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

