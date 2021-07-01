Horizon Investments LLC Invests $4.12 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

