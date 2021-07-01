Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 379,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,740,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,126,000 after purchasing an additional 810,048 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 571,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 724,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5,867.2% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 831,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 817,356 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,172. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43.

