Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 41,173 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 527,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

