Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.74. 124,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,317. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

