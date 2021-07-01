Homeros (HMR) Price Reaches $0.0539 on Major Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and $5.77 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.63 or 0.00711638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.15 or 0.07564133 BTC.

HMR is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

