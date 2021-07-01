Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hollund Industrial Marine stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 1,614,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,392,645. Hollund Industrial Marine has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Hollund Industrial Marine alerts:

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc, a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.