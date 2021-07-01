Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -215.17 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

