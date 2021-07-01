Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $236.46

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $236.46 and last traded at $235.36, with a volume of 1915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.73.

HSKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,318,000 after buying an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

