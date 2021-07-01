Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEN3. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.80 ($118.59).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €89.04 ($104.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.94. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

