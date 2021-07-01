HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Hits $3.08 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $61.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,516,133 coins and its circulating supply is 262,380,983 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

