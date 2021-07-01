Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $250.81 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $250.81 million and $118,209.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00010766 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00406289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

