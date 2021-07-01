Helium (HNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $12.66 or 0.00036337 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $11.97 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00034179 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00240741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.60 or 0.03029389 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,330,579 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.