Heineken’s (HEINY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

