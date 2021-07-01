Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 259.5% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,825. Heineken has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

