HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €108.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €108.10 ($127.18) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.62 ($96.03).

HEI stock opened at €72.34 ($85.11) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €46.20 ($54.35) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €74.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of -6.71.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

