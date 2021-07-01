Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $220.97 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $220.97 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00033622 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.00238429 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037126 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,166,462 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

