HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

