Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $143,000 Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.
SKLZ opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.03.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
