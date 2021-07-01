Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $223,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 602,616 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $6,304,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

