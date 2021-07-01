Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

