Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 175 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.22. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.10.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.