Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $3.51 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.