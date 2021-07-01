Head to Head Contrast: Asana (ASAN) vs. Its Peers

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is one of 324 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Asana to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Asana and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 3 9 0 2.62 Asana Competitors 2170 11387 21272 608 2.57

Asana presently has a consensus price target of $40.85, suggesting a potential downside of 34.15%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Asana’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asana has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A Asana Competitors -39.94% -60.31% -3.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asana and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $227.00 million -$211.71 million -41.91 Asana Competitors $1.89 billion $332.74 million 58.33

Asana’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

