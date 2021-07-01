HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $72.53. 46,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,809. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

