HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 192.91% from the company’s previous close.
ADXN stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
