HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 192.91% from the company’s previous close.

ADXN stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

