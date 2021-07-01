HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.