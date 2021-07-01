Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,322 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $48,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after buying an additional 390,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,243,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after buying an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $12,495,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.