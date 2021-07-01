Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 9,231 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in RPM International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 277.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $73.60 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

